Paramedics getting assaulted on the job becoming ‘a habit’ in N.S., union says

For the second time in a week, Nova Scotia paramedics were assaulted while on the job, prompting the union representing them to repeat the call for stiffer penalties for those who assault frontline workers.

“This is getting to be a habit that we’re seeing,” said Kevin MacMullin, the business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 727, which represents Nova Scotia paramedics.

“Where our paramedics who are frontline workers are being assaulted when they’re only there to help the patient that needs their help.”

MacMullin said Tuesday night’s incident involved two paramedics who responded to a motor vehicle accident in Bridgewater. The person who allegedly assaulted them was the patient.

He said while the physical injuries were minor in this case, it takes a greater toll on the paramedics.

“There’s the mental anguish that you’ve been assaulted by someone. That’s hard on them. Luckily, police were right there on the scene with them and assisted, and the employer was very good to make sure that they were thoroughly checked out before being returned to work,” he said.

On Sunday, paramedics were responding to an assault in progress in Halifax, when a man who was unrelated to the incident allegedly stabbed one of the paramedics with a syringe. Halifax Regional Police charged a 46-year-old man in that case.

We regret to report that last night 2 of our medics were assaulted. This is the 2nd assault this week and luckily the medics involved did not receive any major physical injuries. Support has been rendered and the assailant charged. Violence in the workplace is not acceptable pic.twitter.com/ELQxvbYG5T — IUOE Local 727 (@IUOEnsparamedic) December 14, 2022

MacMullin said it’s a worrying trend, and that he believes many incidents aren’t reported.

“It’s very sad because when the pandemic started, everybody was so happy for the frontline workers. They were. They’re working as best they could under hard circumstances with an unknown virus. And everybody appreciated that,” he said.

“But now it seems the tide has turned. And I think it’s because people are frustrated with the way the health system is today, because there’s a long waits for health care, to get any primary care.”

MacMullin said sometimes members call him crying, when relaying their experiences with the public. He said stiffer penalties and a reminder to the public to respect paramedics may be warranted.

“Perhaps we have to look at increasing the penalties for assaults on paramedics, nurses, frontline workers. You know, it should not be taken lightly,” he said.

“We don’t want to see increased assaults because that means we may end up with paramedics off on disability that we can’t afford right now because we’re so short staffed everywhere.”