Crime

Nova Scotia man charged after allegedly stabbing paramedic with syringe

By Fawzi Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 12'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.

A man is facing charges after a Nova Scotia paramedic was allegedly attacked with a syringe Sunday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the report of an assault in progress around 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Cogswell Street.

“Paramedics were on scene treating a patient for an unrelated matter when a man attacked them,” the release said.

“The man struck one of the paramedics with his hands, stabbed them with a syringe, and then fled the area on foot.”

Read more: Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers

Police say the suspect was arrested Monday morning.

Trevor James Lunn, 46, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial court later today to face charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

