Nova Scotia man charged after allegedly stabbing paramedic with syringe

A man is facing charges after a Nova Scotia paramedic was allegedly attacked with a syringe Sunday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the report of an assault in progress around 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Cogswell Street.

“Paramedics were on scene treating a patient for an unrelated matter when a man attacked them,” the release said.

“The man struck one of the paramedics with his hands, stabbed them with a syringe, and then fled the area on foot.”

Police say the suspect was arrested Monday morning.

Trevor James Lunn, 46, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial court later today to face charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.