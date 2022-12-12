Nova Scotia man charged after allegedly stabbing paramedic with syringe

A man is facing charges after a Nova Scotia paramedic was allegedly attacked with a syringe Sunday morning.
In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the report of an assault in progress around 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Cogswell Street.
“Paramedics were on scene treating a patient for an unrelated matter when a man attacked them,” the release said.
-
Indigenous communities call on U.S. to confront Canada’s toxic mining runoff at border
-
ChatGPT: Everything to know about the viral, ‘groundbreaking’ AI bot
“The man struck one of the paramedics with his hands, stabbed them with a syringe, and then fled the area on foot.”
Read more: Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
Police say the suspect was arrested Monday morning.
Trevor James Lunn, 46, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial court later today to face charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Comments