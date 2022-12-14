Man charged in connection with Hamilton City Centre stabbing

See more sharing options

Hamilton police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a stabbing at Hamilton City Centre.

On Monday, investigators say a 38-year-old man walked into the City Centre Mall and was said to be bleeding heavily from two stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested 27-year-old Daniel Dolan on charges of aggravated assault, robbery with intent and four counts of failing to comply with his probation.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with any more details that could help out with this investigation to contact Det. Sgt. Catherine Lockley by calling 905-546-3833 of the Division One Criminal Investigation Branch.