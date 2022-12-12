Menu

Crime

Fatal shooting in Hamilton’s east end claims life of man in 20s

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 7:23 am
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. Global News

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s east end.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to Morris and Glendale avenues near King Street East and Dunsmure Road.

A man in his 20s was fatally shot.

Investigators have not released much information, except that this was likely a targeted attack.

It follows a weekend of shootings across the city.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating 2 separate shootings

There were two shootings early Saturday.

One took place just before 4 a.m. near Upper James Street and Churchill Avenue. One person was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. In that case, police say two suspects were seen fleeing on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

About an hour later, officers responded to a shooting on Sherman Avenue North between Barton Street East and Princess Street.

A man was found and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Hamilton police to boost ‘front line’ resources after rise in shootings, robberies

Investigators are asking residents in the respective areas to review their security surveillance cameras around the time of incidents.

