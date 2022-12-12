Fatal shooting in Hamilton’s east end claims life of man in 20s

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s east end.
Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to Morris and Glendale avenues near King Street East and Dunsmure Road.
A man in his 20s was fatally shot.
Investigators have not released much information, except that this was likely a targeted attack.
It follows a weekend of shootings across the city.
There were two shootings early Saturday.
One took place just before 4 a.m. near Upper James Street and Churchill Avenue. One person was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. In that case, police say two suspects were seen fleeing on foot.
About an hour later, officers responded to a shooting on Sherman Avenue North between Barton Street East and Princess Street.
A man was found and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking residents in the respective areas to review their security surveillance cameras around the time of incidents.
