Crime

Kelowna Mounties offer some insight into bad 911 calls

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 5:06 pm
FILE. 911 operators and dispatchers. View image in full screen
FILE. 911 operators and dispatchers. Sarah Kraus / Global News

Kelowna Mounties are reminding people to be judicious in their usage of the 911 emergency service.

On a Facebook post, the police service offered up a list of calls from 2022 that range from banal to barmy as examples of poor choices.

“The neighbours are being noisy and I can’t sleep,” was one of five noise complaint calls listed. Loud upstairs neighbours and lawn mowing were situations people found galling enough that they called 911 for help.

Another person said their air conditioning needed to be turned down and thought the local police should be able to help.

Kelowna RCMP listed these bad 911 calls to remind people to be more careful when they call. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP listed these bad 911 calls to remind people to be more careful when they call. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP

“My cellphone company is holding me hostage,” one caller said, in a plea that’s a bit too figurative for the emergency service.

Another caller who was having roommate problems was perturbed that their chicken was eaten.

Also, inching toward an actual criminal matter, RCMP said there was a call made from someone who had just used Facebook Marketplace and found out their purchase was stolen.

Click to play video: 'Rogers outage sparks new deal between Canada’s telecom companies'
Rogers outage sparks new deal between Canada’s telecom companies

Ryan Watters, a communications officer with the Kelowna RCMP, said the post is a lighthearted reminder of the reasons why you don’t call 9-1-1.

He said he’s routinely surprised by some of the non-emergency reasons why people do call.

On average, he said, Kelowna 911 operators get about 1,500 calls a year.

“Some are serious, and some are the reasons that ended up on my post,” he said.

TheftKelowna RCMPEmergency911Emergency ServicesChickenBad 911 Callsreasons not to call 911
