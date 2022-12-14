Menu

Crime

Calgary police seeking suspect in apartment rental scam

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 14, 2022 3:05 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are looking for a woman believed to be connected to an apartment rental scam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are looking for a woman believed to be connected to an apartment rental scam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. SDV

Calgary police are looking for a woman believed to be connected to an apartment rental scam.

Police said a woman advertised a vacant apartment in the 300 block of 2 Avenue N.E. for rent throughout October on multiple online classified websites.

Once a victim responded to an online ad, the woman would host a showing of the apartment and then agree to rent the apartment to the victim. The woman would then ask the victim for a damage deposit to secure the apartment and then promise a move-in date.

The victim would agree to send money to the woman as rent and she would cut off communication shortly after, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Police said the woman previously resided at the apartment but is not the rightful owner and did not have the authority to sublet or rent the apartment to others.

The Calgary Police Service said it is looking for Crystal Kathleen Shannon, 33, of Calgary. She is described as around five feet four inches tall, 265 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Shannon is wanted on warrants for fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

