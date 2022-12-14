Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Innisfil man arrested after multiple people physically assaulted

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 2:58 pm
South Simcoe police. View image in full screen
South Simcoe police. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

An Innisfil, Ont., man is facing multiple assault charges after a furnace technician and multiple officers were assaulted at a home on Tuesday.

At around 8:55 a.m., the South Simcoe Police Service says officers responded to a report of an assault at a home in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard in the town of Innisfil.

Police say a technician attempting to service the furnace was struck with a blunt object in what they say was an unprovoked attack by a resident of the home.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Lost wheel caused commercial vehicle to roll over on Highway 400

Police say multiple officers were assaulted during the arrest.

The technician was treated in the hospital for minor injuries, and the officers also suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Gregorios, 26, of Innisfil, was charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and five counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He was held for a bail hearing.

AssaultSouth Simcoe PoliceinnisfilAssaulting a Police Officerpolice assaultInnisfil Beach RoadInnisfil assaultPolice officer assaultJason GregoriosWebster Bouevard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers