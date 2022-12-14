Innisfil man arrested after multiple people physically assaulted

See more sharing options

An Innisfil, Ont., man is facing multiple assault charges after a furnace technician and multiple officers were assaulted at a home on Tuesday.

At around 8:55 a.m., the South Simcoe Police Service says officers responded to a report of an assault at a home in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard in the town of Innisfil.

Police say a technician attempting to service the furnace was struck with a blunt object in what they say was an unprovoked attack by a resident of the home.

Police say multiple officers were assaulted during the arrest.

The technician was treated in the hospital for minor injuries, and the officers also suffered minor injuries.

Jason Gregorios, 26, of Innisfil, was charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and five counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He was held for a bail hearing.