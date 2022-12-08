Menu

Traffic

Lost wheel caused commercial vehicle to roll over on Highway 400

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 9:13 am
Wheel separation from commercial vehicle. #Hwy400/89 SB north of 89. View image in full screen
Wheel separation from commercial vehicle. #Hwy400/89 SB north of 89. Via OPP_HSD Twitter

One driver was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after the commercial vehicle he was driving lost a wheel and rolled over.

Ontario Provincial Police say the accident happened in the southbound lane of Highway 400 north of 89 near Cookstown on Wednesday night.

Officers say the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Pictures of the accident posed by OPP show the trailer and vehicle twisted, and part of it flipped over at the side of the highway.

More to come

