Lost wheel caused commercial vehicle to roll over on Highway 400

One driver was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after the commercial vehicle he was driving lost a wheel and rolled over.
Ontario Provincial Police say the accident happened in the southbound lane of Highway 400 north of 89 near Cookstown on Wednesday night.
Read more: Fundraiser for late Rush drummer Neil Peart benefits RVH cancer centre
Read More
Officers say the driver escaped with minor injuries.
Pictures of the accident posed by OPP show the trailer and vehicle twisted, and part of it flipped over at the side of the highway.
More to come
Comments