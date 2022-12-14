House of Commons agrees to rise until Jan. 30 as inflation weighs on holidays

See more sharing options

The House of Commons has agreed to rise two days ahead of schedule on Wednesday, and will shortly break until Jan. 30, 2023, despite a series of lingering crises plaguing Canada’s health-care system and economy.

The motion to adjourn, proposed by government House leader Mark Holland, was adopted by unanimous consent following what became the final question period of the year.

That means after MPs conclude their scheduled business for the day, including a tribute to former Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr, they will be able to return to their ridings.

Among the issues left for MPs to address upon their return will be consistently high inflation and rising interest rates, a fight with provinces and territories over health-care funding amid a strained system, and pending gun control legislation.

More to come…