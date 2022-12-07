Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada expected to announce 7th interest rate hike this year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 6:31 am
Click to play video: 'More interest rates hikes expected, but size not yet known: Macklem'
More interest rates hikes expected, but size not yet known: Macklem
WATCH: More interest rates hikes expected, but size not yet known: Macklem – Nov 10, 2022

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate Wednesday, making it the seventh consecutive time it does so this year.

The central bank will publish its rate decision at 10 a.m. accompanied by a news release that will provide insight into the reasons behind the governing council’s decision.

Read more: Bank of Canada expected to deliver interest rate hike next week. How high will it go?

Forecasters are split on whether the Bank of Canada will raise its key rate by a quarter or half percentage point.

Market watchers will be paying attention to the central bank’s language for any indication on whether more rate hikes should be expected.

The Bank of Canada began raising interest rates in March in response to rapidly rising inflation.

After peaking at 8.1 per cent in July, the annual inflation rate has slowed to 6.9 per cent in October.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

