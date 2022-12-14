Smoking, vaping to be banned on trails, sidewalks in Banff

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta mountain town has passed a bylaw banning smoking and vaping in most public places.

The bylaw in Banff, which comes into effect in February, prohibits tobacco smoking and vaping in its municipal parks and green spaces, on trails and pathways and at outdoor markets and events.

The bylaw also covers bus stops and public sidewalks and in proximity to children.

That means smoking or vaping tobacco in the town, which is located in Banff National Park, would be limited to parking lots, alleys and on private property.

Banff mayor Corrie DiManno said the bylaw aims to make the sidewalks and trails in Banff enjoyable to everyone.

“Introducing smoke-free public places in Banff, for me, is really about setting the tone that we value our clean mountain air in our community, we want to promote healthy lifestyles and we want to be modelling the behaviour we’d like to see in our children and youth,” she said.

DiManno said the town will focus on education before it starts to enforce the bylaw, creating visual guides for hotels and businesses to educate residents and guests.

“We always start with communication and promotions of any changes to our bylaws first. We like to take an education-first approach before we go to any type of enforcement,” she said.

There is an exemption for the ceremonial use of tobacco for traditional Indigenous practices.

The bylaw carries fines between $250 and $500 for violations.

–With files from Stephanie Swensrude, 630 CHED