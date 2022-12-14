Winnipeg’s new basketball team names first head coach

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s new team for the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the Sea Bears, have named Mike Taylor as their first head coach and general manager.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Mike and are pleased to have him join the Sea Bears organization,” said Jason Smith, president of the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

“We know that his positive energy and extensive and impressive coaching experience will be a true asset to our team as we embark on our first season in the CEBL.”

Taylor brings two decades of professional coaching experience to the team and he was most recently the head coach for the CEBL’s Fraser Valley Bandits.

“It is an honour to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears for their inaugural season,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like to thank the team for putting their trust in me. I am looking forward to getting to work on what’s sure to be an exciting season in 2023.”

He has many accomplishments including coaching the Polish national team from 2014 to 2021, bringing their world ranking up to 13 from 42.

Additionally, he left his mark on the German basketball scene, coaching 11 seasons.

Currently, he is acting as associate head coach with the 2022 CEBL Champion Honey Badgers.

In addition to naming their head coach, the Sea Bears also announced that deposits on tickets for the inaugural 2023 season are now being accepted.