SécuriCAB daily phone services for seniors comes to Chateauguay, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

A long-running service for seniors in the Chateauguay Valley region or Quebec is launching a new campaign under a new name.

The daily greeting phone service for seniors formally known as PAIR will now run under the banner of SécuriCAB with the help of volunteers associated with the Federations des Centre d’action Bénévole du Quebec. ( FCABQ)

READ MORE: Polydium sports centre in Châteauguay set for demolition after structure deemed unsafe

Operating since 2008 in the South Shore community, a dedicated group of volunteers dial-up daily conversations with isolated seniors.

“Everyone feels safer, even the volunteers, knowing that there is this service available,” said Annik Hall, director of Centre D’Action Bénévole du Grand Châteauguay.

“We make sure that the person hasn’t fallen during the night or might not be feeling well. We will be able to make sure they have the proper services available.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Driver identified in November baby carriage hit-and-run: Montreal police

Closely affiliated with local police services, organizers say the scheduled check-up phone calls help keep seniors safe and worries at ease.

“It gives them independence and the means to stay in their home,” Hall said.

To support the implementation of the service, in June the government granted a non-recurring amount of $990,000 over two years to the FCABQ.

Across the province, anybody over the age of 50 can register for the free service online.

Calls are made in the morning to some 60 senior residents five days a week in Chateauguay.

Depending on the region calls can be automated or done by volunteers.

New subscriptions to the free program will begin in January.