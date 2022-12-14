Driver identified in November baby carriage hit-and-run: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified an 87-year-old in connection with a hit-and-run in Outremont in November when a motorist hit a baby stroller with a baby inside.

The accident occurred on Nov. 16 at the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues in the Outremont borough.

In a surveillance video widely circulated on social media, a car appears to slow down as it approaches a stop sign, but then accelerates and hits the stroller.

The one-year-old baby was hospitalized, but he was not injured.

Jewish organizations in Montreal feared it was a hate crime since the woman walking with the stroller appeared to be from the Hasidic community.

Police now say it was not a hate crime targeting members of the Jewish community.

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Federation CJA (FCJA) say they were “relieved” to learn that the hit and run was not an expression of hatred or anti-Semitism.

In a joint statement, the two groups write: “The SPVM investigation was thorough because it had to be. The FCJA Community Safety Director worked directly with the SPVM to ensure the safety of the Jewish community and reinforce the need to clearly determine whether this incident was a targeted attack.”

The 87-year-old man was met by SPVM investigators and steps have been taken to take away his driver’s permit, police say.

No criminal charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.