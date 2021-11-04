Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 4 2021 8:57am
03:54

Web series for Seniors

A locally produced web series that helps Seniors battle isolation during the pandemic is coming to an end. Senior Action Quebec’s executive director Vanessa Herrick joins Global’s Laura Casella with a look back.

Advertisement

Video Home