Polydium sports centre in Châteauguay set for demolition after structure deemed unsafe

After being closed for a month due to safety concerns, the Polydium sports centre in Châteauguay will be demolished.

The 40-year-old sports recreation centre was deemed to be in an advanced state of deterioration, according to engineers hired by the city.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for the city of Châteauguay to come to,” said city spokesperson Audrey Jacques. “It made us very sad to come this.”

The centre on Montreal’s south shore was closed Nov. 17 after high levels of humidity were detected in the building.

After inspecting the premises, engineers determined that the structure is unsafe.

“No one was in danger,” Jacques said.

The steel frame holding up the building shows serious signs of corrosion which could lead to a building collapse, according to the city.

“This could cause the structure to settle or even collapse in the event of strong winds or significant snow build-up,” a city statement read.

The city also admitted that while it was turned into an aquatic centre, the building was not permitted to house a pool worsening the decay.

“We need to understand the building was made of steel. It wasn’t a building made for pools. That probably accelerated the deterioration of the building,” Jacques said.

Fences have been put up Tuesday morning as a security perimeter.

The city said it will decide on the date of demolition at the next council meeting, scheduled for Thursday evening.

The city of Châteauguay said it is in the process of developing a plan to relocate activities.

All aquatic events and classes have been moved to the neighbouring public pool in Saint-Constant.

A provincial grant of $14 million for a new aquatic centre was accepted in 2016, Jacques said, but calls for tender for estimates have exceeded $40 million.

The city said it is reevaluating its original plan to accommodate the price difference.

“We need to review the financing plan and reduce the size of the pool. We’re working with contractors to change the plan,” Jacques said.