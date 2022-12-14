Federal and state trials scheduled for American accused of abducting, abusing Edmonton teen

Send this page to someone via email

An American accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a 13-year-old Edmonton girl early last summer will go to trial on both state and federal charges in Oregon next spring.

Noah Madrano’s trial on federal charges is set to start April 4 in Portland, as confirmed by Kevin Sonoff, public affairs officer for the United States Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

His trial on state charges in the case is scheduled to happen a week earlier on March 28 in the Portland suburb of Oregon City.

Madrano’s federal trial had been scheduled to start on Dec. 13 but he requested it to be pushed late last month.

In September, a federal grand jury in Portland charged the 41-year-old with travelling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexually exploiting a child, transporting a child interstate with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said if Madrano is convicted he faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum.

Madrano was arrested July 2 in a hotel room in Oregon and charged after a 13-year-old girl from Edmonton was kidnapped outside her school.

According to court documents and proceedings, Madrano met the child online and allegedly sexually exploited her for more than a year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges he kidnapped her, sexually abused her, recorded some of that abuse, drove her across the U.S. border to a hotel room and continued to abuse her. Court documents reveal the same girl was found in an Oregon hotel room where he was arrested by FBI and Oregon police officers.

She was taken into protective custody and returned to her parents in Canada.

