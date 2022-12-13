Belleville Police arrest man in relation to murder investigation

Belleville police have made an arrest in the Jesse Weekes murder investigation.
It was close to 2am, on July 10, 2022 when Belleville Police responded to reports of a shooting on North Front Street.
34 year old Weekes was taken to Belleville General Hospital with gunshot wounds but succumbed to his injuries.
-
‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody Brown and Janelle separate after nearly 30 years together
-
Elon Musk booed heartily during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show
Read more: Kingston Police seek two wanted for alleged theft and fraud
On Monday Belleville Police arrested 30 year old Jeremy David Phillip.
Phillip, a resident of Toronto was arrested in the Durham region according to Belleville Police.
Phillip has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Possession of a restricted firearm, Possession of a loaded firearm, Possession of a prohibited device and two charges of Breach of probation.
Comments