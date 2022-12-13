Belleville Police arrest man in relation to murder investigation

See more sharing options

Belleville police have made an arrest in the Jesse Weekes murder investigation.

It was close to 2am, on July 10, 2022 when Belleville Police responded to reports of a shooting on North Front Street.

34 year old Weekes was taken to Belleville General Hospital with gunshot wounds but succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday Belleville Police arrested 30 year old Jeremy David Phillip.

Phillip, a resident of Toronto was arrested in the Durham region according to Belleville Police.

Phillip has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Possession of a restricted firearm, Possession of a loaded firearm, Possession of a prohibited device and two charges of Breach of probation.