Kingston Police seek two wanted for alleged theft and fraud

A Kingston woman is out more than $3,500 after her wallet was stolen from her purse in early November.

On Nov. 2 police say the woman’s debit card was used to withdraw $1,000 from her account using her personal PIN.

The victim contacted police, who discovered that two suspects, who were captured on security video, had gone on a shopping spree shortly after the theft of the wallet.

Police say most of these purchases were made at stores in the area of the Kingston Shopping Centre located in midtown Kingston.

The male suspect is described as having a stocky build. He wore grey pants, a grey zip-up jacket and a black toque. His face was partially obscured with a medical facemask.

The female suspect is described as having brown hair in a ponytail/bun and a heavier-set build. She was wearing beige UGG-style boots with black pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Clint Wills at 613-549-4660 ext. 6266 or via email at cwills@kingstonpolice.ca.