No injuries following barn fire southeast of Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a barn fire southeast of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters responded to a barn fire on Villiers Line, north of County Road 2, east of the village of Keene.
Read more: No injuries as fire destroys home on Washburn Island in City of Kawartha Lakes
Read More
Smoke could be seen as far away as the east end of Peterborough.
Officials on scene said no animals were in the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Trending Now
-
How strangers came to the rescue of N.S. woman who couldn’t afford new winter tires
-
Iran publicly hangs man from crane in 2nd protest-related execution
Trending Now
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Villiers Line is closed to traffic in both directions from Elmhurst Road to County Road 2 as crews work on the fire.
Comments