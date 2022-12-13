No injuries following barn fire southeast of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a barn fire southeast of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters responded to a barn fire on Villiers Line, north of County Road 2, east of the village of Keene.

Smoke could be seen as far away as the east end of Peterborough.

Officials on scene said no animals were in the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC: @OSMTownship firefighters are on scene of a barn fire on Villier’s Line east of of Peterborough. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/WdIc3lq40r — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 13, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Villiers Line is closed to traffic in both directions from Elmhurst Road to County Road 2 as crews work on the fire.