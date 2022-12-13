Menu

Fire

No injuries following barn fire southeast of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 6:46 pm
No injuries following barn fire southeast of Peterborough
No injuries were reported following a barn fire on Villiers Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported following a barn fire southeast of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters responded to a barn fire on Villiers Line, north of County Road 2, east of the village of Keene.

Read more: No injuries as fire destroys home on Washburn Island in City of Kawartha Lakes

Smoke could be seen as far away as the east end of Peterborough.

Officials on scene said no animals were in the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Villiers Line is closed to traffic in both directions from Elmhurst Road to County Road 2 as crews work on the fire.

