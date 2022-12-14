Guelph police investigate stolen semi-truck found in Kitchener

Guelph Police Service are investigating the theft of a semi-truck from a business in the city.
They say somebody drove off in a 2019 Freightliner from a Campbell Road business sometime Monday morning.
During the investigation, they were informed that the semi-truck was located at a parking lot in Kitchener.
Investigators say there was no damage to the truck but there was evidence that the ignition switch was tampered with.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7184, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
