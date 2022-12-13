Man, 59, charged in connection with historic sexual assaults in Georgina, Ont.: police

A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with historic sexual assaults in the Town of Georgina.
York Regional Police said in October, officers began an investigation after two female victims “came forward to report information regarding historical sexual assaults.”
“Officers learned that the accused resided in East Gwillimbury and Georgina when the assaults took place,” police said in a news release.
According to police, on Dec. 7, officers arrested 59-year-old Gregory Wallace from Coldwater in connection with both incidents.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under the age of 14.
Officers are urging anyone with information or any additional alleged victims to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
