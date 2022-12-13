Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy snow is on the way for parts of southern Ontario. Here’s how much is expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Parts of southern Ontario to see 5-10 centimetres of snow Thursday'
Parts of southern Ontario to see 5-10 centimetres of snow Thursday
WATCH ABOVE: Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell delivers the weather forecast for across Ontario. Parts of southern and eastern Ontario, including the GTA, are expected to see multiple centimetres of snow over the course of a few hours on Thursday, which will likely lead to "difficult driving conditions."

Heavy snow is expected to hit parts of southern Ontario later this week, with totals reaching up to 25 cm in some places, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

He said the storm system is expected to move into the Toronto area by mid-morning on Thursday.

“It could briefly start as a period of rain or ice pellets, but snow will quickly take over and fall heavy at times through mid-to-late afternoon,” Farnell said.

“A fast five to 10 cm is likely in three or four hours’ time, which will cause problems on roadways during the day and especially for the afternoon commute.”

Wind gusts of up 60 km/h will contribute to reduced visibility, Farnell said.

Read more: ‘Significant’ snowstorm ‘increasingly likely’ for parts of southern Ontario this week

Story continues below advertisement

After the initial wave of snow, a lighter mix of rain and snow is expected through the evening for Toronto and will continue into Friday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

But for areas east and north of the city, mostly snow will fall and additional accumulation there is expected, Farnell said.

“Totals could top 15 cm across the north and eastern parts of the GTA,” he said.

“From Durham County through Peterborough and Hastings, snow totals could reach 25 cm. This combined with gusty winds could also cause power outages for this area.”

Farnell said with temperatures rising above freezing Thursday night into Friday, snow will slowly melt, creating slushy roads and sidewalks, before it all freezes Friday night.

Heavy snow is on the way for parts of southern Ontario. Here’s how much is expected - image View image in full screen
Global News
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for December 13, 2022'
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for December 13, 2022
OntarioTorontoSnowWeatherToronto weathersnowstormOntario weatherSouthern OntarioToronto snowSouthern Ontario weathertoronto snowstormOntario Snowstorm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers