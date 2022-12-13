Heavy snow is on the way for parts of southern Ontario. Here’s how much is expected

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy snow is expected to hit parts of southern Ontario later this week, with totals reaching up to 25 cm in some places, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

He said the storm system is expected to move into the Toronto area by mid-morning on Thursday.

“It could briefly start as a period of rain or ice pellets, but snow will quickly take over and fall heavy at times through mid-to-late afternoon,” Farnell said.

“A fast five to 10 cm is likely in three or four hours’ time, which will cause problems on roadways during the day and especially for the afternoon commute.”

Wind gusts of up 60 km/h will contribute to reduced visibility, Farnell said.

After the initial wave of snow, a lighter mix of rain and snow is expected through the evening for Toronto and will continue into Friday.

But for areas east and north of the city, mostly snow will fall and additional accumulation there is expected, Farnell said.

“Totals could top 15 cm across the north and eastern parts of the GTA,” he said.

“From Durham County through Peterborough and Hastings, snow totals could reach 25 cm. This combined with gusty winds could also cause power outages for this area.”

Farnell said with temperatures rising above freezing Thursday night into Friday, snow will slowly melt, creating slushy roads and sidewalks, before it all freezes Friday night.

