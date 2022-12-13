Menu

Crime

Wide array of drugs and axe among items seized from suspicious vehicle in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 12:50 pm
Kelowna Mounties seized these drugs and weapons from two men on Harvey Avenue. View image in full screen
Kelowna Mounties seized these drugs and weapons from two men on Harvey Avenue. Courtesy: RCMP

A suspiciously hung licence plate prompted Kelowna Mounties to pull over a Mazda 3 over the weekend and that led to the discovery of a diverse cache of drugs and some unusual weapons.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Mounties say an officer noticed a Mazda with a burnt-out bulb and a licence plate hanging by a single screw driving down Harvey Avenue.  When they ran the plate, it turned out that the car was registered to a woman, but the two occupants were men, so they pulled it over.

“Once the identity of the male driver was determined two other officers provided backup, one of them then discovered multiple drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Both male occupants were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.”

A search of the individuals and the vehicle took place and as a result, 105.5 grams of fentanyl, 67.4 grams of methamphetamines, 7.5 grams of ketamine, 16.9 grams of morphine, GHB and lorazepam were located and seized along with a replica airsoft pistol, an axe, a knife and a scale.

“Whenever there is a presence of weapons alongside a large amount of drugs it obviously presents a risk to the public, including those already struggling with addictions, so taking them off the streets is particularly important,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

FentanylKelowna RCMPGHBMorphineKetaminemethamphetaminesConst. Mike Della-PaoleraLorazepam
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

