Toronto police release image of man wanted for assault

Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation.
Police said on Dec. 9, officers responded to a call at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area.
Investigators said there was an altercation when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with an edged weapon.
The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, police said.
-
How strangers came to the rescue of N.S. woman who couldn’t afford new winter tires
-
Hoping for a steep drop in home prices next year? It’s unlikely, Royal LePage says
Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Read more: Woman dead, child injured after ‘head-on’ Toronto crash
The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, a black backpack and beige construction boots. He was also walking a dog with a pink jacket.
Investigators have released his image and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Comments