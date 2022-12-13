Toronto police release image of man wanted for assault

See more sharing options

Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation.

Police said on Dec. 9, officers responded to a call at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

Investigators said there was an altercation when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with an edged weapon.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, a black backpack and beige construction boots. He was also walking a dog with a pink jacket.

Investigators have released his image and are asking anyone with information to contact them.