Canada

Woman saved from burning house in East Vancouver, suffers serious injuries

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 2:42 am
East Vancouver Fire near 27th Avenue and Nanaimo Street View image in full screen
Dozens of firefighters were called to battle fire that broke out shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night. One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, three others inside the home are now safe. Global News

A major fire has sent one woman to hospital Monday night after a house fire broke out in East Vancouver.

It broke out just before 9 p.m. near Nanaimo Street and 27th Avenue.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry says one woman was trapped on the balcony when crews arrived.

“It was my understanding that she was screaming for help when she arrived on scene and our crews strung into action quickly,” Fry explained.

She says three other people were in the house at the time of the fire — two were treated for smoke inhalation — but none were taken to hospital.

While crews were in the middle of battling the fire, a driver also ran over the hose.

Fry says the driver was promptly ticketed on scene.

Man drives over firehouse in East Vancouver View image in full screen
During the fire call at Nanaimo Street and 27th Avenue, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry says a person drove over a working fire hose. The act carries a fine and prevents crews from saving people and property. Global BC

“It’s very disturbing, you’re putting our firefighters at risk whenever you drive over a fire hose.”

According to Fry, a driver ran over a hose a couple years ago which resulted in a firefighter breaking their leg and being off work for well over a year.

She has a message for anyone who decides to drive over a working hose in the future.

“This is a serious situation, we have zero tolerence for it. You will be charged, you will be ticketed and you will be fined.”

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

