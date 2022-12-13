Woman saved from burning house in East Vancouver, suffers serious injuries

A major fire has sent one woman to hospital Monday night after a house fire broke out in East Vancouver.
It broke out just before 9 p.m. near Nanaimo Street and 27th Avenue.
Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry says one woman was trapped on the balcony when crews arrived.
“It was my understanding that she was screaming for help when she arrived on scene and our crews strung into action quickly,” Fry explained.
She says three other people were in the house at the time of the fire — two were treated for smoke inhalation — but none were taken to hospital.
While crews were in the middle of battling the fire, a driver also ran over the hose.
Fry says the driver was promptly ticketed on scene.
“It’s very disturbing, you’re putting our firefighters at risk whenever you drive over a fire hose.”
According to Fry, a driver ran over a hose a couple years ago which resulted in a firefighter breaking their leg and being off work for well over a year.
She has a message for anyone who decides to drive over a working hose in the future.
“This is a serious situation, we have zero tolerence for it. You will be charged, you will be ticketed and you will be fined.”
No word yet on what sparked the fire.
