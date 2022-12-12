Menu

Canada

Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 11:33 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent.

“It’s tough, I mean, he doesn’t stay down very often,” said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. “So when he stays down you’re worried. I haven’t talked to him after, but hopefully he’s OK.”

Although Montreal still possessed the puck, Canadiens right-winger Joel Armia asked the referees to whistle the play dead so Tanev could get medical assistance.

READ MORE: Flames lose to Habs in shootout at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday

After team medics examined Tanev, he skated off the ice with help from his teammates. Before the injury, Tanev had 11:43 of ice time with one shot on net.

“I just talked to Tanev. I know the feeling and I know the sound,” said Calgary head coach Daryl Sutter.

“I told the players, the toughest guy in the building is Chris Tanev, let’s go do it for him.”

The Flames were left with five defencemen for the remainder of the game.

The 32-year-old Tanev has five assists, four penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating over 23 games for Calgary this season.

Calgary Flames’ Chris Tanev is helped off the ice by teammates Rasmus Andersson, left, and Trevor Lewis after taking a puck to the head during second period NHL hockey action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames’ Chris Tanev is helped off the ice by teammates Rasmus Andersson, left, and Trevor Lewis after taking a puck to the head during second period NHL hockey action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
© 2022 The Canadian Press

