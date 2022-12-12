2 Manitobans cut from Canadian junior tryout camp

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice will be getting defenceman Carson Lambos back a whole lot sooner than expected.

In a surprising move, Lambos was cut from the Canadian Junior Selection Camp on Monday. Winnipeg’s Tyler Brennan was also among the 10 players let go by Hockey Canada.

Lambos was one of their returning players after helping Canada win a gold medal at the most recent World Junior Hockey Championship over the summer.

READ MORE: 2 Manitobans, 2 Jets prospects get tryout for World Junior camps

The Winnipegger was a first round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 21 points in 23 games with the Ice this season before attending the tryout camp.

Brennan was one of two goalies cut on Monday. The 19-year-old is in his fourth season with the WHL’s Prince George Cougars after being selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Three candidates for Jets MVP emerge one-third into season

Team Canada will have no Manitobans playing at the annual Christmas tourney this year with their first game scheduled for Boxing Day against Czechia in Halifax, N.S.