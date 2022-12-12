LPS Charity Check Stop campaign underway

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge drivers have the chance to stay on Santa’s nice list this month, as Lethbridge Police (LPS) and Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) partner for the fifth year of the Christmas Check Stop Campaign.

“Considering the season there’s definitely more social events that are happening, and we just want to ensure that drivers, if they’re consuming alcohol or cannabis, that they’re abiding by the laws and ensuring that they have safe rides home,” said Sgt. Danny Lomness, LPS Traffic Response Unit.

Lomness said when motorists are driving responsibly on the roads, a check stop is a quick and easy process.

“If they’re waved into one of the open lanes, they’ll speak to an officer directly where they’ll be requested to provide a sample of their breath into an approved screening device, which will determine if there is any alcohol in the drivers’ system,” said Lomness.

In its first weekend, LPS checked around 700 vehicles, arresting one impaired driver, issuing three Immediate Roadside Sanction (IRS) fails, two warning and one graduated driving license suspension.

Anita Huchala, MADD Lethbridge and Area president, advises when you’re making holiday plans, be sure to include a way home in that process.

“We spend money on that gorgeous outfit, or we spend money on getting our hair done our makeup done, go out for a beautiful meal and partake in some alcohol possibly, but always set aside a few dollars to make sure to take a safe ride home,” said Huchala. “Call that cab or ask for a sober friend to come pick you up.”

“You know there is always another option out there, there’s definitely cabs, Operation Red Nose I know is operating this year,” said Lomness.

Check stops will be happening throughout the city and into the new year.

“Plan that ride home because it’s the safest thing to do for everybody,” said Lomness.