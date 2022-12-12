Pickering man charged after vehicle strikes hydro pole in Kitchener: police

See more sharing options

Waterloo regional police are continuing their investigation into a single-vehicle crash in Kitchener.

They were notified on Sunday about a vehicle colliding with a hydro pole in the area of Ottawa Street South and Valleyview Road.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 1 p.m.

Two people were inside the vehicle but neither of them needed medical attention.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling on Ottawa before losing control and striking a hydro pole.

Hydro crews arrived to make repairs to the pole.

A 20-year-old man from Pickering was charged with stunt driving and dangerous driving.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.