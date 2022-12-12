Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pickering man charged after vehicle strikes hydro pole in Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 5:42 pm
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo regional police are continuing their investigation into a single-vehicle crash in Kitchener.

They were notified on Sunday about a vehicle colliding with a hydro pole in the area of Ottawa Street South and Valleyview Road.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 1 p.m.

Two people were inside the vehicle but neither of them needed medical attention.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 3-vehicle collision in Kitchener shuts off pumps at gas station, police say

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling on Ottawa before losing control and striking a hydro pole.

Hydro crews arrived to make repairs to the pole.

A 20-year-old man from Pickering was charged with stunt driving and dangerous driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

CrashKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerDangerous DrivingStunt drivingHydro poleSingle Vehicle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers