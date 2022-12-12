Police appeal for witnesses after woman struck by bus in Vaughan

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus struck a pedestrian in Vaughan, sending them to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Highway 7 and Whitmore Road for a collision at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 9. Officers were told a bus had hit a pedestrian.
According to police, a woman was taken to hospital with life-threating injuries.
Investigators are now calling on any witnesses — especially those with dashcam footage — who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.
