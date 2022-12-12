Menu

Traffic

Police appeal for witnesses after woman struck by bus in Vaughan

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 5:08 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus struck a pedestrian in Vaughan, sending them to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Highway 7 and Whitmore Road for a collision at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 9. Officers were told a bus had hit a pedestrian.

Read more: 4-vehicle collision in Vaughan sends driver to trauma centre

According to police, a woman was taken to hospital with life-threating injuries.

Investigators are now calling on any witnesses — especially those with dashcam footage — who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

