Police appeal for witnesses after woman struck by bus in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus struck a pedestrian in Vaughan, sending them to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Highway 7 and Whitmore Road for a collision at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 9. Officers were told a bus had hit a pedestrian.

According to police, a woman was taken to hospital with life-threating injuries.

Investigators are now calling on any witnesses — especially those with dashcam footage — who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.