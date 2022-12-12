Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Hiker falls to his death while taking photos with his wife in New Hampshire

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 4:00 pm
Image of Joseph Eggleston posted by his colleagues in the wake of his death due to a hiking accident. View image in full screen
Image of Joseph Eggleston posted by his colleagues in the wake of his death due to a hiking accident. Mount Washington Cog Railway/Facebook

A New Hampshire hiker fell 300 feet (90 metres) to his death on Saturday after falling off a mountain while he was taking pictures with his wife, officials said.

The man was later identified as Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in a Monday statement, as reported by local outlet NECN.

Eggleston and his wife are longtime New Hampshire residents and frequent hikers, the department stated. The couple were well-equipped for the icy trail conditions that day and were wearing “traction devices” on their boots.

Read more: Parents plead for help after American student, 22, disappears in France

Despite their preparedness, officials say Eggleston fell down a steep cliff at the summit of Mt. Willard, where the couple had stopped to take pictures.

Story continues below advertisement

His wife heard him yell out around 10:30 a.m. When she turned around to look at him, she saw him falling over the edge of the mountain. The drop extended over 800 feet, or 245 metres, Fish and Game officials said.

Eggleston’s wife called 911 and conservation officers and members of the Mountain Rescue Service responded to the emergency.

Read more: Age is just a number — All South Koreans to become 1 or 2 years younger under new law

Rescuers rappelled down the cliff and eventually found Eggleston about 90 metres below the summit of Mt. Willard, where he had fallen. Officials say they found the hiker dead at around 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Rescuers were able to raise Eggleston’s body back up to the summit of the mountain and he was then carried back down the trail, arriving at the trailhead at around 6:45, officials said.

Eggleston worked for the Mount Washington Cog Railway, according to a Facebook post from his colleagues. He was affectionately known as “Eggy.”

Read more: How strangers came to the rescue of N.S. woman who couldn’t afford new winter tires

“Eggy’s warm smile and passion for what he did will always be remembered by those he touched,” train master Andy Villaine said. “I’m honored to have shared a cab with him. His home will always be in these mountains he loved. Gone too soon, never forgotten.”

Story continues below advertisement

“That whistle will forever echo off these peaks for you,” the post reads. “Rest in peace, Joe.”

According to CBS Boston, Eggleston’s death marks at least the second fatality this year on Mt. Willard. In February, a 67-year-old man died after going ice climbing on the mountain.

Click to play video: 'Park Ranger taking selfie with python is nearly strangled'
Park Ranger taking selfie with python is nearly strangled
Hiker Falls to Deathhiker fallshiker photoshiker selfieJoseph EgglestonMount WillardMt. WillardNew Hampshire hikerNew Hampshire hiker dies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers