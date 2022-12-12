Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of ‘dying’ patients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 12'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia’s health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are the reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be “dying” from long wait times.

Hugh Gillis, vice-president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, says he was shocked to learn how bad wait times have become in the province’s ERs.

Read more: IWK top doctor says Halifax hospital getting ‘slammed’ as flu cases spike

He was reacting to a recent email to staff by managers at the Dartmouth General Hospital who said people were “dying” as a result of long wait times in hospitals.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union, says the problem is partly due to COVID-19, a surge in influenza cases and to other respiratory illnesses, but she says labour shortages are a long-standing issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers

She says unions have been calling for years for more recruitment and retention measures, adding that a bonus program hasn’t worked to retain ER nurses.

Hazelton says it’s possible the strong language in the managers’ email is being driven by fears that Nova Scotia’s ERs will follow the pattern in New Brunswick, where two people are reported to have recently died in hospital waiting areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.

Nova ScotiaHealthHealth CareNova Scotia healthHealth care crisisnova scotie emergency roomsOvercrowded Emergency Rooms
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers