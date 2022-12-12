Menu

Environment

Nova Scotia moves a step closer to protecting 20 per cent of its land and water

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 12:46 pm
The Nova Scotia government announced plans today to protect 9,300 hectares of Crown land by creating six new nature reserves and expanding seven wilderness areas.

As well, Environment Minister Timothy Halman says the province will spend $20 million to help private conservation groups acquire land for protection.

Read more: Provincial report outlines climate risks to Nova Scotia through end of 21st century

Halman says the new nature reserves and expanded wilderness areas will help the province reach its goal of protecting 20 per cent of Nova Scotia’s land and water by 2030.

The latest designations bring the amount of protected areas to 13 per cent.

The minister says protected areas play an essential role in fighting climate change and help conserve the province’s biodiversity.

Read more: Nova Scotia releases sweeping plan aimed at cutting emissions, reaching climate goals

Among the wilderness areas slated for expansion is the Economy River Area in Colchester and Cumberland counties, which will grow by
5,495 hectares.

“There is still lots of work ahead of us,” Halman said in a statement. “The funding announced today will help our land conservation partners continue their important work and leadership.”

Halman made the announcement in Middle Sackville, N.S., near the Sackville River Wilderness Area, which received its designation in February 2021. It covers about 800 hectares of mature forests, wetlands, lakes and waterways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

