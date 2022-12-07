Nova Scotia releases sweeping plan aimed at cutting emissions, reaching climate goals

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has released a sweeping climate action plan aimed at helping it meet legislated goals that include a 53 per cent reduction of greenhouse gases below 2005 levels by 2030.

The plan contains 68 actions and some new targets, including a pledge to reduce emissions from electricity generation by 90 per cent by 2035 and to reduce home heating oil use by at least 20 per cent by 2030.

The government also intends to ban the installation of oil-fired heating equipment in new buildings and homes by 2025 and to adopt current national building codes.

There are also pledges to build more electric vehicle charging stations across the province and to create an action plan for the development of green hydrogen by next year.

Environment Minister Tim Halman says the plan will reduce greenhouse gas emissions while helping Nova Scotians save on their energy bills and prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Halman says a key to the plan is accountability, with the government committed to reporting annually on its progress and to reviewing and renewing it within five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.