Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Environment

Nova Scotia releases sweeping plan aimed at cutting emissions, reaching climate goals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 2:33 pm
The need for climate adaptation grows as the planet heats
Canada will need to spend billions of dollars to adapt to the new realities of climate change. How some municipalities are stepping up, and why it is beneficial to do so.

Nova Scotia has released a sweeping climate action plan aimed at helping it meet legislated goals that include a 53 per cent reduction of greenhouse gases below 2005 levels by 2030.

The plan contains 68 actions and some new targets, including a pledge to reduce emissions from electricity generation by 90 per cent by 2035 and to reduce home heating oil use by at least 20 per cent by 2030.

Read more: Provincial report outlines climate risks to Nova Scotia through end of 21st century

The government also intends to ban the installation of oil-fired heating equipment in new buildings and homes by 2025 and to adopt current national building codes.

There are also pledges to build more electric vehicle charging stations across the province and to create an action plan for the development of green hydrogen by next year.

Read more: Climate change could hit Canada’s GDP by 6% over long term, new report warns

Environment Minister Tim Halman says the plan will reduce greenhouse gas emissions while helping Nova Scotians save on their energy bills and prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Halman says a key to the plan is accountability, with the government committed to reporting annually on its progress and to reviewing and renewing it within five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

