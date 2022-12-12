Menu

Canada

A look at Ontario’s most popular baby names of 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022'
Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 29) Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022 – Nov 29, 2022

Ontario’s most popular baby names in 2021 have arrived, with Olivia and Noah leading the way once again.

Each year, the province releases its top names list, which has seen Olivia hold the top spot for girls for the 12th consecutive year and Noah for boys for the third in a row.

Coming in second on the girls’ list is Emma while Liam is the runner-up for boys.

Read more: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022

The other top girls’ names for last year are: Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Evelyn, Mia and Ella.

Ella is the only new name on the list, ranking 10th for girls.

Story continues below advertisement

For boys’ names, popular monikers include: Oliver, Jack, Benjamin, Theodore, Lucas, William, Ethan and Leo.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

