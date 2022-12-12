Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario invests $20M in operating costs for new MRI machines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 10:53 am
Sylvia Jones answers questions at a briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday June 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Sylvia Jones answers questions at a briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday June 29, 2020. THECANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario is investing more than $20 million in operating costs to run 27 new magnetic resonance imaging machines across the province.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the money will be geared toward small and rural hospitals who do not yet have MRI machines.

Jones says the money is not for buying MRI machines, which will be left to the individual hospitals.

Read more: Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital president Michael Lacroix says the move will allow patients to stay within the region to get an MRI completed.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Lacroix says the change will also help alleviate pressures on other hospitals who have the machines and will reduce wait times for scans.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Health data shows that only 36 per cent of patients have MRI scans within the target time _ which varies depending on priority _ and that patients who should be receiving a scan within 28 days have an average wait time of 77 days.

Ontario HospitalsSylvia JonesMRIhospitals ontarioMRI Machinesmri imagingmri machines ontarioontario MRI machines
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers