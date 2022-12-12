Menu

Crime

Police charge man in connection with stabbing in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 11:52 am
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

One person suffered serious injuries after a reported stabbing outside a business in Cambridge.

Officers with Waterloo Regional Police were called about an assault in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway Sunday night.

They along with emergency crews arrived at the scene around 8:45 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound.

The victim, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital.

Read more: 81-year-old Cambridge man charged after teen sexually assaulted at arena

Investigators say a 42-year-old Cambridge man was arrested at the scene.

He is being charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing and the investigation remains ongoing.

 

