Police charge man in connection with stabbing in Cambridge

One person suffered serious injuries after a reported stabbing outside a business in Cambridge.
Officers with Waterloo Regional Police were called about an assault in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway Sunday night.
They along with emergency crews arrived at the scene around 8:45 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound.
The victim, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital.
Investigators say a 42-year-old Cambridge man was arrested at the scene.
He is being charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused is being held for a bail hearing and the investigation remains ongoing.
