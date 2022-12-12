Menu

Crime

Longueuil police look for potential victims after alleged pimping arrest

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 8:44 am
Erickson Angibeau View image in full screen
Erickson Angibeau. Longueuil Police

Longueuil police are reaching out to the public for potential victims in connection with the arrest of a man last month on human trafficking charges.

READ MORE:  Free non-alcoholic drinks on tap for designated drivers on Montreal’s south shore

Erickson Angibeau, 31 years old, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with pimping, human trafficking and obstruction of justice.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in October of last year.

READ MORE: Fire in Quebec suburb engulfs apartment building leaving woman in critical condition

Longueuil police say a victim came forward with allegations of “reported incidents” in Longueuil and elsewhere in Canada between 2020 and 2021.

Joanne Gagné, 42, was also arrested on obstruction of justice charges.

Officials believe there could be more victims in this case.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 450-463-7192.

