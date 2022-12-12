Longueuil police look for potential victims after alleged pimping arrest

Longueuil police are reaching out to the public for potential victims in connection with the arrest of a man last month on human trafficking charges.
Erickson Angibeau, 31 years old, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with pimping, human trafficking and obstruction of justice.
The arrest stems from an investigation that began in October of last year.
Longueuil police say a victim came forward with allegations of “reported incidents” in Longueuil and elsewhere in Canada between 2020 and 2021.
Joanne Gagné, 42, was also arrested on obstruction of justice charges.
Officials believe there could be more victims in this case.
Anyone with information can call investigators at 450-463-7192.
