Free non-alcoholic drinks on tap for designated drivers on Montreal’s south shore

A new pilot project on Montreal’s south shore is aiming to reduce drunk driving cases just in time for the holiday season.

Longueuil police in partnership with Quebec’s automobile insurance board, known as the SAAQ, will be promoting and incentivizing having a designated driver with Project Bar Code.

“It’s a simple and fun concept,” police spokesperson Valerie Bélanger said.

The initiative is in collaboration with some 34 bars and restaurants in the Longueuil agglomeration including Brossard, St-Bruno and Boucherville.

Establishments that take part in the project will serve free non-alcoholic drinks to the designated driver for the night, as long as they’re in the company of two or more friends.

Police said the use of bracelets and stamps will help identify who is driving to restaurant staff.

The cost of the free drinks comes out of the pocket of the establishments, which have signed on to the pilot, but Bélanger said owners serve to benefit from this initiative.

“More people will be going out and feeling safe to do so,” Bélanger said.

While offered to all ages, police said the project is targeting younger drivers.

On the territory of Longueuil, 40 per cent of drivers pulled over in 2018 for drinking and driving offences were between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

Similar initiatives have been successfully implemented in Sherbrooke, Laval and Gatineau.

Longueuil police said Project Bar Code will be offered all year round.