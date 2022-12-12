Province provides $6 million in emergency assistance to Quebec food banks

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Quebec is providing $6 million in emergency assistance to food banks across the province as they deal with an increase in demand this holiday season and as inflation puts a strain on Quebecers.

Chantal Rouleau, minister responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, and André Lamontagne, minister of Agriculture, made the announcement Sunday in Sherbrooke.

Rouleau said the province is facing a “particular period, where hunger is more felt,” largely due to the increase in food prices.

According to inflation data from Statistics Canada, food prices rose 11 per cent in October compared with the same period last year.

The $6-million emergency aid package brings the Government of Quebec’s funding in support of the Food Banks of Quebec to $11 million this year.

For Martin Munger, general manager of Food Banks of Quebec, told a press conference this new funding comes as an “early Christmas present.”

He said the donation will allow food banks to buy more supplies and improve their facilities in order to be able to store more food.

Munger said that in particular, one of the group’s projects consists in being able to cook and transform certain perishable foods into frozen meals in order to hold them in reserve longer.

According to data from Food Banks of Quebec, more than 2.2 million requests for food assistance are submitted each month in the province, which is a significant increase from last year.