Three guns stolen from vehicle parked in downtown Kamloops lot, RCMP say

Three guns were stolen from a vehicle parked in downtown Kamloops, B.C., last Sunday, according to RCMP.

Police say the firearms were stolen from a Jeep parked on 5th Avenue.

“Officers responded to the report on Sunday morning, Dec. 4, 2022, and were informed that the vehicle’s window had been left open slightly while it was parked,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a press release.

“The owner was warned about ensuring their firearms were stored in a secure area in the future.”

Shortly after, RCMP say a grey Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from the same parking lot.

“It’s unknown if the thefts are related,” said Evelyn.

The alleged stolen vehicle is described as having two different side mirrors, damage to the rear right fender, and it’s license plate is KR7969.

Anyone with information about either theft are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.