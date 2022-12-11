Menu

Crime

Toronto shooting in east end leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 9:06 am
Toronto police on the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road. Global News

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to a shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Man charged in connection with Dunn Avenue shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Toronto

Police initially said there was one victim who sustained a gunshot wound and that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. That victim — a man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim with non-life-threatening injuries was found “away from the scene,” police said.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

