Toronto shooting in east end leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Toronto on Saturday evening.
Toronto police said they were called to a shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Read more: Man charged in connection with Dunn Avenue shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Toronto
Read More
Police initially said there was one victim who sustained a gunshot wound and that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. That victim — a man — was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Now
-
Some Canadians can apply for a one-time rent top up starting Monday. Here’s what to know
-
COP15: Latest demonstration sees hundreds gather in Montreal city square
Trending Now
A second victim with non-life-threatening injuries was found “away from the scene,” police said.
Toronto police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.
Comments