Toronto shooting in east end leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to a shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police initially said there was one victim who sustained a gunshot wound and that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. That victim — a man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim with non-life-threatening injuries was found “away from the scene,” police said.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.