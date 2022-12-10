Precautionary boil water notice issued for Mabel Ridge Estates area in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for dozens of residents in the Mabel Lake area of the North Okanagan.

The regional district (RDNO) issued the notice on Saturday, citing a water main break along Lusk Lake Road East on Friday.

The break caused the water tank for the Mabel Ridge Estates area to empty. As a result, the water system experienced a loss of positive pressure.

“The water main break has been repaired and water service is being restored,” said the RDNO.

“When the water service has been restored to your property, please run a cold water tap, preferably an outside tap, at low volume until the water has cleared. You may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water.”

The RDNO says until the boil water notice is rescinded, affected residents should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming or using it to brush their teeth, prepare food or making beverages or ice.

The regional district says updates will be available on its website.