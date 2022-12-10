Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Precautionary boil water notice issued for Mabel Ridge Estates area in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 7:55 pm
A map showing properties in the Mabel Ridge Estates area under a precautionary boil water notice. View image in full screen
A map showing properties in the Mabel Ridge Estates area under a precautionary boil water notice. RDNO

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for dozens of residents in the Mabel Lake area of the North Okanagan.

The regional district (RDNO) issued the notice on Saturday, citing a water main break along Lusk Lake Road East on Friday.

The break caused the water tank for the Mabel Ridge Estates area to empty. As a result, the water system experienced a loss of positive pressure.

Read more: Charges dismissed against ex-Michigan governor who oversaw Flint water crisis

“The water main break has been repaired and water service is being restored,” said the RDNO.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“When the water service has been restored to your property, please run a cold water tap, preferably an outside tap, at low volume until the water has cleared. You may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RDNO says until the boil water notice is rescinded, affected residents should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming or using it to brush their teeth, prepare food or making beverages or ice.

The regional district says updates will be available on its website.

Click to play video: 'Mount Washington faces severe water shortage'
Mount Washington faces severe water shortage
OkanaganNorth OkanaganWater Main BreakBoil WaterRDNOboil water noticeregional district north OkanaganMabel LakeMabel Ridge Estatesprecautionary boil water notice
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers