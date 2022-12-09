Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

B.C. resident captures video of cute bobcat kitten

There’s no denying it: Bobcat kittens are cute. Especially so when they’re caught looking inside your home.

On Tuesday, Peachland resident Naomi Miller captured video of a young curious bobcat sitting outside on a snow-covered patio after being alerted to the furry visitor by her daughter.

The video has since gone viral, and as of Thursday, the video had garnered a million views on Instagram and 650,000 views on TikTok.

Miller says she took the video for her animal-loving family.

“While I was sitting there, looking at this cat, I really didn’t get the magnitude of how rare it would be, to be able to sit in front of it,” said Miller.

“It wasn’t until I was watching (the video views) reach around 500,000, 700,000 that … I want that experience back again because it was so fleeting and so exciting.

Small Kamloops, B.C. firm wins prestigious acoustic guitar of the year award

A small guitar company from Kamloops, B.C., has triumphed over industry giants to have one of its models named acoustic guitar of the year.

Riversong Guitars and its River Pacific design beat out Taylor, Yamaha and Martin guitars to walk away with the prestigious Musical Merchandise Review Dealers’ Choice Award.

Each year, the magazine surveys instrument retailers across North America asking them to vote for their favourite product.

Riversong founder Mike Miltimore says it’s the first time a Canadian company has won in the category.

‘Hairy Pottery,’ 5 other rehabilitated seals released into wild: Vancouver Aquarium

On Friday, Hairy Pottery and his five harbour seal buddies returned to their natural habitat.

It’s the Vancouver Aquarium’s final release for rehabilitated and rescued sea mammals of the year, led by its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

While the seals vary in age, most are young, with some as young as 10 days old when rescued, according to the aquarium.

“All the seals we have released were triaged by Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre, then transferred to our centre for long-term rehabilitation and medical care,” said spokesperson Todd Hauptman.

“This care included rehydration, nutritional support, wound care, and medical treatments.”

Along with Hairy Pottery, Turkish Washcloth, Sesame Snap, Black Tassel, Wakame and Bleached Brunette were swimming in the Pacific Ocean after being released in Porteau Cove along the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Kamloops bus driver overwhelmed by positivity from viral TikTok

Troy Ryersee has been overwhelmed by the positive attention he’s received since a video of him giving a brief speech went viral.

“It’s bad weather,” Ryersee told his passengers.

“It’s winter. I don’t care how long it takes to get over there. All I care about is your safety. That’s it.

“So if I’ve got to go 30 kilometres an hour all the way to get to Merritt, and it takes me five hours to get there, that’s what we’re doing, folks.”

The video filmed and posted to TikTok by passenger Lexi Reid has had a million views and elicited a ton of praise both online and in person.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Ryersee said. “I would like to thank Lexi Reid for recording and posting that. It’s been such a positive experience for me for the last few days. I’ve heard a lot of positive comments from the public, my co-workers and my operations manager,” the bus driver of 20 years said.

B.C. stuntwoman breaking barriers in Hollywood for a second generation

A B.C. stuntwoman is getting accolades for her extraordinary accomplishments, including work in the latest Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Maya Macatumpag-Murray has done every stunt you can think of, from being thrown off a bus to fighting to flying to flipping off walls.

“I remember my mom always said, ‘When you get hit and you get hit hard you’ll know if you really enjoy stunts, or if it’s not for you,’” Macatumpag-Murray recalled.

“I remember getting hit on the ground and going let’s go. Let’s go again.”

Maya’s mother Deborah Macatumpag spent two decades as a stunt performer and is thrilled to see her daughter’s success.

The pair recently shared a special moment, when they were able to attend the Black Panther premier in Los Angeles together.

“Back in the day you had fewer opportunities as a Black stunt woman than you do now,” Macatumpag explained. “Her taking it to that next level is opening up the doors for so many more Black women to come through now.”