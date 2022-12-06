Menu

Small Kamloops, B.C. firm wins prestigious acoustic guitar of the year award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 5:40 pm
Mike Miltimore, owner of Riversong Guitars in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this handout image, celebrating the company's P2P River Pacific guitar being named acoustic guitar of the year. It is the first time a Canadian company has won the prestigious international Musical Merchandise Review Dealers' Choice Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Riversong Guitars **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
Mike Miltimore, owner of Riversong Guitars in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this handout image, celebrating the company's P2P River Pacific guitar being named acoustic guitar of the year. It is the first time a Canadian company has won the prestigious international Musical Merchandise Review Dealers' Choice Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Riversong Guitars **MANDATORY CREDIT**. DPi

A small guitar company from Kamloops, B.C., has triumphed over industry giants to have one of its models named acoustic guitar of the year.

Riversong Guitars and its River Pacific design beat out Taylor, Yamaha and Martin guitars to walk away with the prestigious Musical Merchandise Review Dealers’ Choice Award.

Each year, the magazine surveys instrument retailers across North America asking them to vote for their favourite product.

Riversong founder Mike Miltimore says it’s the first time a Canadian company has won in the category.

He credits the win to his small company’s heart, and the innovation of the guitar’s adjustable neck that runs through the body, allowing it to better resonate.

Miltimore says that since the winners were announced, his company has been flooded with orders and messages of support from Canadians.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

