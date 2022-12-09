‘Hairy Pottery,’ 5 other rehabilitated seals released into wild: Vancouver Aquarium

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Hairy Pottery and his five harbour seal buddies returned to their natural habitat.

It’s the Vancouver Aquarium’s final release for rehabilitated and rescued sea mammals of the year, led by its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

While the seals vary in age, most are young, with some as young as 10 days old when rescued, according to the aquarium.

“All the seals we have released were triaged by Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre, then transferred to our centre for long-term rehabilitation and medical care,” said spokesperson Todd Hauptman.

“This care included rehydration, nutritional support, wound care, and medical treatments.”

On average, it takes around 70 days to rehabilitate the animals.

“Once the seals were stabilized and old enough, they are weaned onto solids and go through ‘fish school.’ After eating fish on their own, they are introduced to a larger pool with other seals, where they usually stay until they are ready for release.”

Along with Hairy Pottery, Turkish Washcloth, Sesame Snap, Black Tassel, Wakame and Bleached Brunette were swimming in the Pacific Ocean after being released in Porteau Cove along the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

They are part of the 97 total rescued harbour seals for the year. The centre also rehabilitated a sea otter and two sea lions.

Anyone who spots a marine animal in distress is asked to contact the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325.