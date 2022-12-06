B.C. stuntwoman breaking barriers in Hollywood for a second generation

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. stuntwoman is getting accolades for her extraordinary accomplishments, including work in the latest Marvel blockbuster.

And no one is prouder than her mother, who has her own history in the business. The pair have been blazing a trail for Black women in the film industry.

At this point, Maya Macatumpag-Murray has taken on just about every challenging stunt that comes her way.

“I’ve been thrown off a bus, I’ve flipped off walls, I’ve fought and I’ve flown,” the stunt performer and actor told Global’s This is BC.

It was the really hard knocks early in her career that were the big test though.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember my mom always said, ‘When you get hit and you get hit hard you’ll know if you really enjoy stunts, or if it’s not for you,’” Macatumpag-Murray recalled.

“I remember getting hit on the ground and going let’s go. Let’s go again.”

2:10 BIPOC women invited to train at B.C. stunt school

Maya’s mother Deborah Macatumpag spent two decades as a stunt performer. She’s experienced it all, but it’s not always easy seeing her daughter in some of these scenes.

“A hit’s a hit. Watching it sometimes makes me cringe,” Macatumpag said.

This is a career that’s been building ever since Maya broke into the business as an eight year old. Her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is her proudest moment so far.

“It was life changing. Especially as a Black woman, to be part of the Black Panther franchise,” Macatumpag-Murray said. “(My mother) came with me to the premier of Black Panther in L.A., which was amazing to share with her.”

Story continues below advertisement

And a very proud moment for mom too, seeing how far her daughter has come in a changing industry.

“Back in the day you had fewer opportunities as a Black stunt woman than you do now,” Macatumpag explained. “Her taking it to that next level is opening up the doors for so many more Black women to come through now.”

As fearless as Maya is when it comes to stunts, there’s at least one her mom did that she may be hesitant to try.

“The one where she jumps off a bridge. I don’t think I would aspire to do that,” laughed Macatumpag-Murray.

As for Deborah, not much has changed. She’s retired but always game for anything.

“Well I’d probably do it all, but probably not as well,” Macatumpag said. “Her level of fighting is at another level.”

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca