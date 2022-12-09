Vancouver issued no fines despite 900-plus complaints of uncleared sidewalks

Send this page to someone via email

Last month’s Lower Mainland snowstorm may have caused chaos on the roads, but it apparently left numerous Vancouverites steaming about conditions on sidewalks.

The City of Vancouver on Friday confirmed it had received more than 900 complaints about uncleared sidewalks.

Hi, @CityofVancouver. A week after the snowfall, how many fines have you issued to homeowners and businesses for failing to clear the sidewalk?

Thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/EBC7SYaNKJ — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) December 6, 2022

Under Vancouver’s bylaws, residents and business owners are required to clear their walkways before 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall or risk a $250 fine.

But as recently as this Tuesday — one week after the snowstorm — snow and ice-covered sidewalks remained plentiful citywide.

Despite the nearly 1,000 complaints, the city confirmed Friday it had not issued a single ticket over the infractions.

In a statement to Global News, a city spokesperson said for the first major snowfall of the season, the municipality prefers to focus on reminders, education and encouragement rather than fines.