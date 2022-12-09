Menu

Vancouver issued no fines despite 900-plus complaints of uncleared sidewalks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Why was Metro Vancouver so ill-prepared for the snow?'
Why was Metro Vancouver so ill-prepared for the snow?
There are many questions as to why Metro Vancouver road crews and drivers appeared to be caught off guard by the first snowfall of the season. Global News Morning speaks with Jesse Miller of Mediated Reality about the importance of better emergency preparedness. – Dec 1, 2022

Last month’s Lower Mainland snowstorm may have caused chaos on the roads, but it apparently left numerous Vancouverites steaming about conditions on sidewalks.

The City of Vancouver on Friday confirmed it had received more than 900 complaints about uncleared sidewalks.

Under Vancouver’s bylaws, residents and business owners are required to clear their walkways before 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall or risk a $250 fine.

But as recently as this Tuesday — one week after the snowstorm — snow and ice-covered sidewalks remained plentiful citywide.

Despite the nearly 1,000 complaints, the city confirmed Friday it had not issued a single ticket over the infractions.

In a statement to Global News, a city spokesperson said for the first major snowfall of the season, the municipality prefers to focus on reminders, education and encouragement rather than fines.

