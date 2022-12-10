Advanced life support unit leaving Vernon, B.C. after two years

Send this page to someone via email

An advanced life support unit serving the Vernon area will no longer be an option available to help residents.

The unit provided an extra level of care for communities around the area. The paramedics staffing the units can respond to critically injured and unstable patients that require advanced procedures in the field.

However, a recent decision has quietly relocated the unit further north.

An advanced care paramedic unit was introduced in April 2020 as part of a temporary contract from BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS). The contract included the addition of 55 ground ambulances and five air ambulances across the province.

The contract ended a few months ago and many of these resources were relocated.

“It was well received, well utilized in Vernon. They started a process of working with us and in September they became permanent resources and the BCEHS elected to move,” said Troy Clifford, provincial president of the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC.

Vernon’s advanced care paramedic unit was moved out of the area after a resource review done by BCEHS.

“Vernon’s ACP resource was moved to Salmon Arm because, as an urban centre, Vernon, upon further review, did not meet the requirements under the RRIF funding for a resource,” said Cindy Leong, BCEHS communications officer.

“However, the corridor attached to Salmon Arm and surrounding area did fit the criteria, especially because in many cases there are some longer transport times to hospital.”

The unit adds high-level care to the community and is needed in Salmon Arm, however, Clifford says that doesn’t mean Vernon should be left out.

“For many years we’ve been saying that Vernon is a community that well warrants advanced life support,” Clifford said.

“It’s really disappointing that the funding was not in place to keep that unit there and they chose to move it to Salmon Arm. Salmon Arm absolutely needed one but not at the cost of Vernon.”

Clifford says the move not only increases response times to get into the hospital but remote and Indigenous communities will be affected the most.

“I understand there’s funding issues, but right now we’re needing resources in the province. Vernon absolutely needs that higher level of acuity, so our hope is that they will reinstate that,” said Clifford.

BCEHS says the move does not have to do with labour shortages, as Vernon is not currently facing any staffing challenges. And the relocation may not be permanent.

“Vernon will be considered again as further reviews of resources are undertaken as part of BCEHS’ overall strategic plan,” said Leong.